Fountain Hills, AZ
13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:20 AM

13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive

13450 North Mountainside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13450 North Mountainside Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Brand new carpet!! Spacious Tri-Level Town Home Located Within A Totally Private Community With Only 3 Units & A Community Pool In The Heart Of Fountain Hills...Travertine Foyer Entry Leading To The Main Level Which Consists Of An Open Living Room w/ A Two Way Gas Fireplace & Balcony Access As Well As An Updated Granite Tile Kitchen w/ Travertine Floors & Dining Area...The Top Level Consists Of 2 Guest Bedrooms w/ A Jack And Jell Full Bathroom & A Spacious Master Suite w/ An ENORMOUS Walk In Closet, Balcony Access & An Updated Bathroom With Double Sinks, Travertine Countertops & Separate Travertine Shower & Tub....Stunning Views!! Very convenient location only minutes from town. These unique town homes do not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive have any available units?
13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive have?
Some of 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive offers parking.
Does 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive has a pool.
Does 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
