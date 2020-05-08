13450 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Brand new carpet!! Spacious Tri-Level Town Home Located Within A Totally Private Community With Only 3 Units & A Community Pool In The Heart Of Fountain Hills...Travertine Foyer Entry Leading To The Main Level Which Consists Of An Open Living Room w/ A Two Way Gas Fireplace & Balcony Access As Well As An Updated Granite Tile Kitchen w/ Travertine Floors & Dining Area...The Top Level Consists Of 2 Guest Bedrooms w/ A Jack And Jell Full Bathroom & A Spacious Master Suite w/ An ENORMOUS Walk In Closet, Balcony Access & An Updated Bathroom With Double Sinks, Travertine Countertops & Separate Travertine Shower & Tub....Stunning Views!! Very convenient location only minutes from town. These unique town homes do not last long!