All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 11208 N INDIGO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
11208 N INDIGO Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

11208 N INDIGO Drive

11208 N Indigo Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

11208 N Indigo Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Fantastic rental opportunity. You will be amazed by the incredible location of this masterpiece. Enjoy marvelous views!! Unique find - flat lot on top of a mesa offering supreme panorama. You can actually see the famous fountain. This custom home features the best of the best; Sumptuous master suite; spacious secondary bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms; the office area has its own entrance. High-end finishes throughout. Walk outside to the massive patio and the private pebble-tec pool - perfect area for entertaining, relaxing. The layout of this home is amazing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11208 N INDIGO Drive have any available units?
11208 N INDIGO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 11208 N INDIGO Drive have?
Some of 11208 N INDIGO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11208 N INDIGO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11208 N INDIGO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11208 N INDIGO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11208 N INDIGO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 11208 N INDIGO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11208 N INDIGO Drive offers parking.
Does 11208 N INDIGO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11208 N INDIGO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11208 N INDIGO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11208 N INDIGO Drive has a pool.
Does 11208 N INDIGO Drive have accessible units?
No, 11208 N INDIGO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11208 N INDIGO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11208 N INDIGO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11208 N INDIGO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11208 N INDIGO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College