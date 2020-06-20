All apartments in Bullhead City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3653 Wendell Ave C

3653 Wendell Avenue · (928) 542-1135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3653 Wendell Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ 86442
Rio Lomas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One car garage included, sorry no dogs or cats - Property Id: 239743

Upper unit in a quite 4 plex. Brand new carpet and Vinyl flooring. Owner pays the sewer, water, and regular trash. We also pay the Electric for the hot water, tenant pays the rest of the electric. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
1 car garage.
Has nice size storage room off Balcony.
Sorry no cats or dogs due to owners health reasons. Must gross ( before taxes) $2,250 a month. Will not take you if you been evicted, broken a lease or have Utility bills in collection.
The $45 per Adult Application fee is credited back to the first months rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239743
Property Id 239743

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3653 Wendell Ave C have any available units?
3653 Wendell Ave C has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bullhead City, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bullhead City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3653 Wendell Ave C have?
Some of 3653 Wendell Ave C's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3653 Wendell Ave C currently offering any rent specials?
3653 Wendell Ave C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 Wendell Ave C pet-friendly?
No, 3653 Wendell Ave C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bullhead City.
Does 3653 Wendell Ave C offer parking?
Yes, 3653 Wendell Ave C does offer parking.
Does 3653 Wendell Ave C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3653 Wendell Ave C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 Wendell Ave C have a pool?
No, 3653 Wendell Ave C does not have a pool.
Does 3653 Wendell Ave C have accessible units?
No, 3653 Wendell Ave C does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 Wendell Ave C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3653 Wendell Ave C has units with dishwashers.
