3653 Wendell Ave C

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

One car garage included, sorry no dogs or cats - Property Id: 239743



Upper unit in a quite 4 plex. Brand new carpet and Vinyl flooring. Owner pays the sewer, water, and regular trash. We also pay the Electric for the hot water, tenant pays the rest of the electric. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.

1 car garage.

Has nice size storage room off Balcony.

Sorry no cats or dogs due to owners health reasons. Must gross ( before taxes) $2,250 a month. Will not take you if you been evicted, broken a lease or have Utility bills in collection.

The $45 per Adult Application fee is credited back to the first months rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239743

Property Id 239743



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5850935)