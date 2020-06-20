3653 Wendell Ave C

Amenities
One car garage included, sorry no dogs or cats - Property Id: 239743
Upper unit in a quite 4 plex. Brand new carpet and Vinyl flooring. Owner pays the sewer, water, and regular trash. We also pay the Electric for the hot water, tenant pays the rest of the electric. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
1 car garage.
Has nice size storage room off Balcony.
Sorry no cats or dogs due to owners health reasons. Must gross ( before taxes) $2,250 a month. Will not take you if you been evicted, broken a lease or have Utility bills in collection.
The $45 per Adult Application fee is credited back to the first months rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239743
Property Id 239743
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5850935)