Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included. Kitchens have a refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal with a dishwasher along with a breakfast bar.



You are sure to love over-sized closets in all bedrooms and 2 free covered parking spaces.



Residents may enjoy the refreshing pool, pet park, and the on-site play area.