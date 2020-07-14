All apartments in Bullhead City
Find more places like Bella Vita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bullhead City, AZ
/
Bella Vita
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Bella Vita

2030 Prospector Court · (928) 298-9637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bullhead City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 70S201 · Avail. Aug 20

$929

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit 36P102 · Avail. Aug 7

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 40P102 · Avail. Sep 7

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Vita.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included. Kitchens have a refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal with a dishwasher along with a breakfast bar.

You are sure to love over-sized closets in all bedrooms and 2 free covered parking spaces.

Residents may enjoy the refreshing pool, pet park, and the on-site play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 1 Pet $20 and 2 Pets $40

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bella Vita have any available units?
Bella Vita has 3 units available starting at $929 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bullhead City, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bullhead City Rent Report.
What amenities does Bella Vita have?
Some of Bella Vita's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Vita currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Vita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Vita pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Vita is pet friendly.
Does Bella Vita offer parking?
Yes, Bella Vita offers parking.
Does Bella Vita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bella Vita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Vita have a pool?
Yes, Bella Vita has a pool.
Does Bella Vita have accessible units?
No, Bella Vita does not have accessible units.
Does Bella Vita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Vita has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Bella Vita?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande
Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Similar Pages

Bullhead City 2 BedroomsBullhead City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bullhead City Apartments with ParkingBullhead City Dog Friendly Apartments
Bullhead City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Laughlin, NVLake Havasu City, AZ
Fort Mohave, AZBoulder City, NV
Kingman, AZDesert Hills, AZ
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity