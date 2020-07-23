/
mohave county
108 Apartments for rent in Mohave County, AZ📍
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$929
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
1861 MONTANA Vista
1861 Montana Vista, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1094 sqft
Fully furnished single level, 2 bedroom Los Lagos condo close to the London Bridge and the island! Close to shopping and nightlife! All utilities, cable & internet included.
3471 Truckee Dr
3471 Truckee Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1009 sqft
2 Bdrm, 2 Bath 2 Car Garage, laundry in garage, Water softener shared with unit A. Patio. Not fenced - NO PETS
777 Harrah Way
777 Harrah Way, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
894 sqft
LAKE VIEW CONDO AT QUEENS BAY FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY -JUST STEPS TO BEACHES AND UPSCALE GATED RESORT - WALK TO SHOPPING GROCERY/MOVIE THEATER /PARKS /BEACHES - NO PETS - HEATED POOL-SPAS-BBQ AREAS. ENJOY THE BEST OF THE BEST ONE YEAR LEASE.
2253 Pinta Rosa
2253 Pinta Rosa, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2253 Pinta Rosa in Bullhead City. View photos, descriptions and more!
2931 Sombrero Drive (front unit A) A
2931 Sombrero Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
Quiet duplex great location - Property Id: 145827 You'll love this quiet duplex located in a great neighborhood. It was remodeled last summer and has indoor laundry hookups and attached carport.
3145 Arapaho Dr 102
3145 Arapaho Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1268 sqft
Unfurnished Long Term House - Don't be fooled! This is a single family home on a split lot! No shared walls! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on the South side of Havasu.
3273 Bluegrass Dr.
3273 Bluegrass Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1294 sqft
3273 Bluegrass Dr.
1989 Mesquite
1989 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
Studio
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 09/01/20 Lake Havasu 2+2 furnished condo, Close to downtown - Property Id: 159441 Lake Havasu City 2+2 upstairs furnished condo, with a beautiful view of the lake. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and private bathroom.
2094 Mesquite Ave
2094 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Available 07/27/20 Furnished, adorable, clean, fresh, feels-new condo in Lake Havasu, AZ. Central air/heat, indoor washer/dryer. You supply your own linens. Small balcony. Community pool, bbqs and covered patio with table and chairs.
4616 N Patsy Dr
4616 N Patsy Dr, New Kingman-Butler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
807 sqft
Cozy Home Near Kingman Airport! - Come take a look at this charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located near the airport! It has a spacious living room area, a swamp cooler and heater, two carpeted bedrooms, and a cute kitchen area.
2642 Sanctuary Drive
2642 Sanctuary Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1597 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath 55+ Community - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath with an office, in the Canyon Trails community in Fox Creek, off the parkway. Attached garage, side yard parking for RV or other outdoor toys. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5881106)
107 E. Oak St.
107 East Oak Street, Kingman, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Home in Downtown Kingman! - Come check out this great, fully furnished 3 bedroom home in a great location in downtown Kingman today! This rental property is one of a kind, with its location, ideal for an easy walk to the downtown
2335 Mandalay Drive
2335 Mandalay Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Furnished winter rental - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished turn key ready Winter home! Tile floors, vaulted ceilings. Large fenced back yard with covered patio.
2440 Huntington Dr
2440 Huntington Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1034 sqft
Unfurnished Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Photos showing furnished. The owner will have furniture removed when rented with notice. If tenant wants furnished month rent will be $1300.
2710 Honeybear Dr
2710 Honeybear Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1536 sqft
Short Term Furnished Rental - This is a super cute and comfy mobile home is located on the North side of Havasu. This is a fully furnished short term rental. This mobile home features 3 beds and 2 baths.
3130 William Dr
3130 William Dr, Desert Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1296 sqft
Furnished winter rental - Manufactured home double wide. Like new mobile home on a wide lot. Remodeled with flooring throughout and new counter tops! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished Winter rental.
2085 Mesquite Ave #47
2085 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
720 sqft
55+ Community Furnished Long Term Condo - Condo Long Term Furnished. Condo located in a 55+ complex. Community pool and BBQ area. No Pets. Bottom floor but does have to steps to door way. In unit washer and dryer. Owner provides water and trash.
Riviera
1853 El Dorado Drive
1853 El Dorado Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$695
784 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Covered parking, fenced yard, window units, wood flooring No Pets Allowed (RLNE5746353)
2439 Dawn Dr
2439 Dawn Drive, Desert Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1555 sqft
Fully Furnished Available Short & Long Term - Fully Furnished Long term and Short term. This property will be available for winter in October if not rented long term.
1457 Electra Bay
1457 Electra Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1880 sqft
1457 Electra Bay Available 10/01/20 Winter Rentals with Panormamic Lake Views - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage pool home is available for rent this winter! This amazing, fully-furnished home is located on a cul-de-sac on the lake
Holiday Highlands
1320 Ramar Rd #1
1320 Ramar Rd, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment Unit - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. Downstairs unit. Centrally located. Storage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5572059)
Holiday Shores
863 Brill Drive
863 Brill Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1440 sqft
863 Brill Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Cute cozy fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 Bath home located in the heart of Bullhead City, AZ.
