All apartments in Bullhead City
Find more places like Silver Cliffs Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bullhead City, AZ
/
Silver Cliffs Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

Silver Cliffs Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
1570 Paseo Grande · (928) 291-4342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bullhead City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3004 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 3008 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1048 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silver Cliffs Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
silvercliffs.com
Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $175
Move-in Fees: $175 redecorating fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 100lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. open lot, carport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Silver Cliffs Apartments have any available units?
Silver Cliffs Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bullhead City, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bullhead City Rent Report.
What amenities does Silver Cliffs Apartments have?
Some of Silver Cliffs Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silver Cliffs Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Silver Cliffs Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silver Cliffs Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Silver Cliffs Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Silver Cliffs Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Silver Cliffs Apartments offers parking.
Does Silver Cliffs Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Silver Cliffs Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Silver Cliffs Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Silver Cliffs Apartments has a pool.
Does Silver Cliffs Apartments have accessible units?
No, Silver Cliffs Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Silver Cliffs Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Silver Cliffs Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Silver Cliffs Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court
Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Similar Pages

Bullhead City 2 BedroomsBullhead City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bullhead City Apartments with ParkingBullhead City Dog Friendly Apartments
Bullhead City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Laughlin, NVLake Havasu City, AZ
Fort Mohave, AZBoulder City, NV
Kingman, AZDesert Hills, AZ
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity