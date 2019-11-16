All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

864 South 239th Lane

864 South 239th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

864 South 239th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT HOME! 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, HAS SUN SCREENS AND GREAT LANDSCAPING. READY TO MOVE-IN.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.5 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,368.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 South 239th Lane have any available units?
864 South 239th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 864 South 239th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
864 South 239th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 South 239th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 864 South 239th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 864 South 239th Lane offer parking?
No, 864 South 239th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 864 South 239th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 864 South 239th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 South 239th Lane have a pool?
No, 864 South 239th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 864 South 239th Lane have accessible units?
No, 864 South 239th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 864 South 239th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 864 South 239th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 864 South 239th Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 864 South 239th Lane has units with air conditioning.
