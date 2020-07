Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large family home located on the cul-de-sac lot in Blue Hills Community. Quite Buckeye community with a huge 13,280 SqFt lot. This 2 story home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, high ceilings and a big family room with an open floor concept to the kitchen. New stainless steel appliances, new carpet, granite countertops and fresh paint makes it a great move in ready home.