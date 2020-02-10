All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 6543 S 255TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
6543 S 255TH Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

6543 S 255TH Drive

6543 South 255th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6543 South 255th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
THIS RENTAL HAS IT ALL AND READY FOR YOU - ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED - FRONT PORCH TO ENJOY RELAXING - CUSTOM CLOSETS - NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS - UPGRADED FANS AND LIGHTS IN ALL ROOMS WITH REMOTES - SEPARATE MASTER BEDROOM EXIT TO BACKYARD - UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTERS AND CABINETS - TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT AREAS - DEN OFF GREATROOM - BLINDS - COVERED PATIO - HUGE YARD FOR KIDS TO PLAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6543 S 255TH Drive have any available units?
6543 S 255TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 6543 S 255TH Drive have?
Some of 6543 S 255TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6543 S 255TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6543 S 255TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6543 S 255TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6543 S 255TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 6543 S 255TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6543 S 255TH Drive offers parking.
Does 6543 S 255TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6543 S 255TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6543 S 255TH Drive have a pool?
No, 6543 S 255TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6543 S 255TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 6543 S 255TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6543 S 255TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6543 S 255TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College