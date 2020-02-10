6543 S 255TH Drive

THIS RENTAL HAS IT ALL AND READY FOR YOU - ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED - FRONT PORCH TO ENJOY RELAXING - CUSTOM CLOSETS - NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS - UPGRADED FANS AND LIGHTS IN ALL ROOMS WITH REMOTES - SEPARATE MASTER BEDROOM EXIT TO BACKYARD - UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTERS AND CABINETS - TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT AREAS - DEN OFF GREATROOM - BLINDS - COVERED PATIO - HUGE YARD FOR KIDS TO PLAY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
