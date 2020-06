Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NEW RENTAL! Great family home in a beautiful newer development with mountain views close to shopping and schools. Enjoy the Cup-Du-Sac lot with long extended drive, that is a rare find. 4 bedroom with library with huge storage closet!! This home is not lacking for storage. Nice patio looking with oversized back yard. Rental won''t last long!!!