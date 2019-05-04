5044 S 238th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom 2 bath one year old home located in Buckeye. Home features a spacious open floor plan with 9 ft ceilings, an upgraded kitchen that opens to the greatroom, and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops with large breakfast bar, dark walnut cabinets and stainless appliances. Spacious master bedroom & bath with double sinks. Nice rear yard with covered patio. Home is energy star certified for lower utility bills. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!