4672 N 206TH Lane

Welcome home to this ''like new'' Next Generation Pinnacle Model located in the highly desirable 55 and over Victory community in Verrado! This stunning home has great curb appeal with low maintenance synthetic lawn and pavered entryway. Upon entering the home, you'll notice a light and airy feel with lots of windows, fresh paint, and ceramic wood-like tile flooring. The den/office has windows that view the front courtyard. The great room boasts the kitchen with large center island, dark wood cabinets, white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large dining area and family room with sliding doors to the back patio. The large master suite features a door to the backyard and a large bath complete with double sinks large walk in shower with 2 shower heads, and large master closet that opens to the laundry room. In the attached casita, you'll find a large great room with kitchen area including sink, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. This area also features a stacked washer and dryer, large bedroom with walk-in closet, private patio, and bathroom with a no-step shower. The 24-foot extended garage has a separate exit to the side yard.



Features

- Large corner lot with expansive side yard, view fence and mountain views

- Custom window shutters are divided, allowing upper section to stay closed while the lower section remains open.

- Custom screen on back patio that blocks 80% of sun rays

- Whole house soft water system, reverse osmosis filtration system at kitchen.

- Ceiling fans throughout with remotes

- Attached casita can be used as extension of home, man cave, craft room, extra entertaining area, etc.