Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:25 AM

4672 N 206TH Lane

4672 N 206th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4672 N 206th Ln, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this ''like new'' Next Generation Pinnacle Model located in the highly desirable 55 and over Victory community in Verrado! This stunning home has great curb appeal with low maintenance synthetic lawn and pavered entryway. Upon entering the home, you'll notice a light and airy feel with lots of windows, fresh paint, and ceramic wood-like tile flooring. The den/office has windows that view the front courtyard. The great room boasts the kitchen with large center island, dark wood cabinets, white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large dining area and family room with sliding doors to the back patio. The large master suite features a door to the backyard and a large bath complete with double sinks large walk in shower with 2 shower heads, and large master closet that opens to the laundry room. In the attached casita, you'll find a large great room with kitchen area including sink, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. This area also features a stacked washer and dryer, large bedroom with walk-in closet, private patio, and bathroom with a no-step shower. The 24-foot extended garage has a separate exit to the side yard.

Features
- Large corner lot with expansive side yard, view fence and mountain views
- Custom window shutters are divided, allowing upper section to stay closed while the lower section remains open.
- Custom screen on back patio that blocks 80% of sun rays
- Whole house soft water system, reverse osmosis filtration system at kitchen.
- Ceiling fans throughout with remotes
- Attached casita can be used as extension of home, man cave, craft room, extra entertaining area, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4672 N 206TH Lane have any available units?
4672 N 206TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 4672 N 206TH Lane have?
Some of 4672 N 206TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4672 N 206TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4672 N 206TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4672 N 206TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4672 N 206TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 4672 N 206TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4672 N 206TH Lane offers parking.
Does 4672 N 206TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4672 N 206TH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4672 N 206TH Lane have a pool?
No, 4672 N 206TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4672 N 206TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 4672 N 206TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4672 N 206TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4672 N 206TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
