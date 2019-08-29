All apartments in Buckeye
4437 N Jackson Ct

4437 North Jackson Court · No Longer Available
Location

4437 North Jackson Court, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available 9/26/2019*Please, Do Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***
Verrado single story beauty near Main Street. Amazing location situated across from the adorable Jackson Park and green belt. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home plus a den that can be used as as an additional bedroom. Gorgeous large front porch that overlooks the park. Enter home through the large open living & dining area with beautiful wood flooring throughout the front area and den. Kitchen features staggered cabinets, upgraded backsplash, and designer touches, upgraded granite countertops, that overlooks large family room. Enjoy the beautiful resort-style backyard with low maintenance turf, and gorgeous fountain. Rear entry 2 car garage with driveway. Fresh neutral interior paint throughout. Epoxy garage floors. Location is ideal, near all the amenities Verrado has to offer.
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 N Jackson Ct have any available units?
4437 N Jackson Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 N Jackson Ct have?
Some of 4437 N Jackson Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 N Jackson Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4437 N Jackson Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 N Jackson Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4437 N Jackson Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4437 N Jackson Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4437 N Jackson Ct offers parking.
Does 4437 N Jackson Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4437 N Jackson Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 N Jackson Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4437 N Jackson Ct has a pool.
Does 4437 N Jackson Ct have accessible units?
No, 4437 N Jackson Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 N Jackson Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4437 N Jackson Ct has units with dishwashers.
