4437 N Jackson Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available 9/26/2019*Please, Do Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***

Verrado single story beauty near Main Street. Amazing location situated across from the adorable Jackson Park and green belt. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home plus a den that can be used as as an additional bedroom. Gorgeous large front porch that overlooks the park. Enter home through the large open living & dining area with beautiful wood flooring throughout the front area and den. Kitchen features staggered cabinets, upgraded backsplash, and designer touches, upgraded granite countertops, that overlooks large family room. Enjoy the beautiful resort-style backyard with low maintenance turf, and gorgeous fountain. Rear entry 2 car garage with driveway. Fresh neutral interior paint throughout. Epoxy garage floors. Location is ideal, near all the amenities Verrado has to offer.

