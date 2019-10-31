3885 N PARK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

One of Verrado's finest homes and locations is officially available. A Spectacular Ranch Hacienda Style Single Level Home built by TW LEWIS in Verrado. Located in the Main Street District of Verrado this home is situated on a corner lot offering ultimate privacy and proximity to all Verrado amenities. Just blocks away from shopping, dining, golf and workout facility. This home shows ''Pride in Ownership''. Meticulously designed inside and out, this home features a custom designed pool and spa, built-in BBQ, golf putting/chipping green, fire pit, Pergola and pristine landscaping. No expense was spared in the design of this property. This home boasts nearly 3,300 sqft with a Double Master Bedroom Layout, 3.5 baths, den/office, and three car tandem garage with epoxy flooring.