Buckeye, AZ
3885 N PARK Street
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM

3885 N PARK Street

3885 North Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

3885 North Park Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
One of Verrado's finest homes and locations is officially available. A Spectacular Ranch Hacienda Style Single Level Home built by TW LEWIS in Verrado. Located in the Main Street District of Verrado this home is situated on a corner lot offering ultimate privacy and proximity to all Verrado amenities. Just blocks away from shopping, dining, golf and workout facility. This home shows ''Pride in Ownership''. Meticulously designed inside and out, this home features a custom designed pool and spa, built-in BBQ, golf putting/chipping green, fire pit, Pergola and pristine landscaping. No expense was spared in the design of this property. This home boasts nearly 3,300 sqft with a Double Master Bedroom Layout, 3.5 baths, den/office, and three car tandem garage with epoxy flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3885 N PARK Street have any available units?
3885 N PARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 3885 N PARK Street have?
Some of 3885 N PARK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3885 N PARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
3885 N PARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3885 N PARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 3885 N PARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 3885 N PARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 3885 N PARK Street offers parking.
Does 3885 N PARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3885 N PARK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3885 N PARK Street have a pool?
Yes, 3885 N PARK Street has a pool.
Does 3885 N PARK Street have accessible units?
No, 3885 N PARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3885 N PARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3885 N PARK Street has units with dishwashers.
