3771 N 293RD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This energy efficient popular 'Pinnacle' plan features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage Walking distance to parks and school. 9' ceilings throughout creating an open and inviting concept that will flow directly to the large multi sliding glass door...Perfect indoor/outdoor living. Designer selected finish includes espresso cabinetry, 3 cm granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile throughout living area, and plush carpet in the bedrooms. This beautiful home has it all, including side by side refrigerator, washer/dryer, blinds, front yard landscaping, Garage Door opener and home warranties!Short term available as well. Please call listing agent to get details