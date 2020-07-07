All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

3771 N 293RD Drive

3771 North 293rd Drive · (623) 764-2780
Location

3771 North 293rd Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2094 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This energy efficient popular 'Pinnacle' plan features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage Walking distance to parks and school. 9' ceilings throughout creating an open and inviting concept that will flow directly to the large multi sliding glass door...Perfect indoor/outdoor living. Designer selected finish includes espresso cabinetry, 3 cm granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile throughout living area, and plush carpet in the bedrooms. This beautiful home has it all, including side by side refrigerator, washer/dryer, blinds, front yard landscaping, Garage Door opener and home warranties!Short term available as well. Please call listing agent to get details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3771 N 293RD Drive have any available units?
3771 N 293RD Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 3771 N 293RD Drive have?
Some of 3771 N 293RD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3771 N 293RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3771 N 293RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3771 N 293RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3771 N 293RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 3771 N 293RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3771 N 293RD Drive offers parking.
Does 3771 N 293RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3771 N 293RD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3771 N 293RD Drive have a pool?
No, 3771 N 293RD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3771 N 293RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3771 N 293RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3771 N 293RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3771 N 293RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
