3701 N 309TH Drive

Amenities
Brand New, never lived in FOUR bedroom, 2 bath home in popular Tartesso!! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove opens up to a large greatroom in the center of the home. Tile in the kitchen and hallway, carpet in the bedrooms and greatroom. Easy care landscaping. Park across the street with a splash pad, playground, ramada with picnic tables and a grill! One dog, 25lbs or less only. No Cats please.$150 Administration Fee (one time) 1% Admin Fee added to monthly rent.