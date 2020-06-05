All apartments in Buckeye
3701 N 309TH Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:02 AM

3701 N 309TH Drive

3701 N 309th Dr · (623) 979-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3701 N 309th Dr, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Brand New, never lived in FOUR bedroom, 2 bath home in popular Tartesso!! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove opens up to a large greatroom in the center of the home. Tile in the kitchen and hallway, carpet in the bedrooms and greatroom. Easy care landscaping. Park across the street with a splash pad, playground, ramada with picnic tables and a grill! One dog, 25lbs or less only. No Cats please.$150 Administration Fee (one time) 1% Admin Fee added to monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 N 309TH Drive have any available units?
3701 N 309TH Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 N 309TH Drive have?
Some of 3701 N 309TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 N 309TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3701 N 309TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 N 309TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 N 309TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3701 N 309TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3701 N 309TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 3701 N 309TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 N 309TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 N 309TH Drive have a pool?
No, 3701 N 309TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3701 N 309TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 3701 N 309TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 N 309TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 N 309TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
