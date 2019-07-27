3121 N 301st Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07272630af ---- Gorgeous, Single Level 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Newly Built Home. This D. R. Horton home is located in beautiful Tartesso Community with: Over-sized Splash Pad, Lighted Basketball Courts, Sand Volley-Ball Court, Lighted Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamonds, Soccer Fields, Jogging Trails. Open floorplan concept with window blinds and lighted ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen and dining has tile flooring, large breakfast bar island, stainless steel appliances, gas range with built-in microwave, granite counter tops, hard wood cabinetry and closet pantry. Private master suite features view of backyard, spacious walk-in closet, double-sink vanity, walk-in shower and open linen shelving. All appliances washer & dryer included and under builder warranty. Maintenance Free, Desert landscaping. 2-Car Garage. No neighbors to the West or North (backyard). Tartesso Community Sports Park within walking distance and close to Tartesso Elementary School.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available. 1 Years Dryer