Buckeye, AZ
31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

31037 W Fairmount Ave · No Longer Available
Location

31037 W Fairmount Ave, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the lovely Tartesso Community! This updated single level home is ready for immediate move-in! Home features beautiful tile and carpet flooring throughout all living areas, 9ft ceilings, separate family room area, open kitchen with kitchen island, sleek stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with full master bathroom, separate shower, double sink vanity, master walk-in closet, and an easy to maintain landscape! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, community playground, nature trails, tennis court, community splash pads, near the 10 Freeway and so much more! Don't miss out on this great home located in such an awesome community it will go fast! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue offers parking.
Does 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have a pool?
No, 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
