31037 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the lovely Tartesso Community! This updated single level home is ready for immediate move-in! Home features beautiful tile and carpet flooring throughout all living areas, 9ft ceilings, separate family room area, open kitchen with kitchen island, sleek stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with full master bathroom, separate shower, double sink vanity, master walk-in closet, and an easy to maintain landscape! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, community playground, nature trails, tennis court, community splash pads, near the 10 Freeway and so much more! Don't miss out on this great home located in such an awesome community it will go fast! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*