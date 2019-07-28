30347 W WHITTON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious single story home in Tartesso. This 3/2.5 home with bonus room / office is perfect for the growing family. Large open kitchen with island and breakfast bar - r/o system and water softener too! Tile in all the right places with newer carpet and paint too. Home is prewired for surround sounds and security system.