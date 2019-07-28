Spacious single story home in Tartesso. This 3/2.5 home with bonus room / office is perfect for the growing family. Large open kitchen with island and breakfast bar - r/o system and water softener too! Tile in all the right places with newer carpet and paint too. Home is prewired for surround sounds and security system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30347 W WHITTON Avenue have any available units?
30347 W WHITTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 30347 W WHITTON Avenue have?
Some of 30347 W WHITTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30347 W WHITTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30347 W WHITTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.