30347 W WHITTON Avenue
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:20 AM

30347 W WHITTON Avenue

30347 West Whitton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

30347 West Whitton Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious single story home in Tartesso. This 3/2.5 home with bonus room / office is perfect for the growing family. Large open kitchen with island and breakfast bar - r/o system and water softener too! Tile in all the right places with newer carpet and paint too. Home is prewired for surround sounds and security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

