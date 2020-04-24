All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 PM

26824 W POTTER Drive

26824 West Potter Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26824 West Potter Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Sun City Festival

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2092 sqft

Amenities

Peak seasonal rate (Oct-April) $3,500. Off peak (May-Sept) $2,500. Beautiful Destiny model in Sun City Festival. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office.Large eat in kitchen and open family room area. Large master bedroom and bath. Master bath has a separate shower and tub. Fully furnished just bring your clothes and toothbrush. Sit outside and enjoy the AZ weather with its covered patio that has a patio table with chairs and a BBQ. Golf cart included for your short drive to the Sage Ctr, golf course and newly remodeled Indigo Grill. All this in a beautiful 55+ community. Come enjoy the wonderful weather in Arizona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26824 W POTTER Drive have any available units?
26824 W POTTER Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 26824 W POTTER Drive have?
Some of 26824 W POTTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26824 W POTTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26824 W POTTER Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26824 W POTTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26824 W POTTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 26824 W POTTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26824 W POTTER Drive does offer parking.
Does 26824 W POTTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26824 W POTTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26824 W POTTER Drive have a pool?
No, 26824 W POTTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26824 W POTTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 26824 W POTTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26824 W POTTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26824 W POTTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
