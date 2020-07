Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home offers 2 bedrooms plus den and is great for full or part time residents. This home is close to recreation center and offers a north facing backyard and covered patio. Nice open floorplan with granite counters, staggered cabinets and new refrigerator. Garage has epoxy flooring, built in cabinets, sink, and 50 gallon hot water tank with recirculation pump. This home is very clean and move in ready!!! This is an adult community and has special remarks listed.