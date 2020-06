Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***North Buckeye*Available 10/4/2019*Please Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***

Move in ready single story 2 bed 2 bath and den. This house features upgraded tile and flooring,

upgraded fixtures, ceiling fans, new paint and new carpet, with a split floor plan. Rental comes with

Washer and Dryer included. *Please MapQuest or Google property address. THIS HOME IS LOCATED

TO 10 MINUTES WEST OF LOOP 303 & BELL RD NEAR SURPRISE.