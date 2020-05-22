25256 W PARKSIDE Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace oven

Beautiful Buckeye Abode! Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bath rental house, split floor plan, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and ample cabinetry. Huge backyard area, perfect for entertaining guests. Washer and Dryer included, this unit has it all! This is a must see. Minutes from the I-10 Freeway and Route 85 and Gila River. Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!