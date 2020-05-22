All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:58 PM

25256 W PARKSIDE Lane

25256 West Parkside Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

25256 West Parkside Lane North, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Beautiful Buckeye Abode! Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bath rental house, split floor plan, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and ample cabinetry. Huge backyard area, perfect for entertaining guests. Washer and Dryer included, this unit has it all! This is a must see. Minutes from the I-10 Freeway and Route 85 and Gila River. Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane have any available units?
25256 W PARKSIDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane have?
Some of 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25256 W PARKSIDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane offer parking?
No, 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane have a pool?
No, 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25256 W PARKSIDE Lane has units with dishwashers.

