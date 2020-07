Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Looking for the Perfect Rental*STOP Look No Further*Nestled On A Corner Lot*Very Private*Carpet in Good Shape*Awesome Floor Plan*Spacious Kitchen With Lots Of Counter Space*Refrigerator Included*Nice Size Great Room*Walk Into A Large Living/Dining Room*Luxurious Master Suite*Master Features Separate Tub & Shower*Double Sinks*Huge Walk-In Closets*Secondary Bedrooms With Huge Closets*Backyard Has Covered Patio & Very Low Maintenance Landscaping*Backs & Side To Common Area*VERY PRIVATE*One Neighbor*Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included*Hurry This One Won't Last Long!