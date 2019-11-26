All apartments in Buckeye
Buckeye, AZ
25163 W Burgess Ln
25163 W Burgess Ln

25163 West Burgess Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25163 West Burgess Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available NOW*No Short-Term Leases***
Beautiful practically new adorable home!!! 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Spacious great room,
open concept for entertaining or relaxation. Beautiful cabinetry, hardware & counter tops. Large pantry,
did I mention the awesome trendy new flooring throughout. 9' high ceilings, raised panel doors, smooth top range,
microwave, dishwasher, two-tone paint, Energy Star! Both front and back yards are finished.
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25163 W Burgess Ln have any available units?
25163 W Burgess Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25163 W Burgess Ln have?
Some of 25163 W Burgess Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25163 W Burgess Ln currently offering any rent specials?
25163 W Burgess Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25163 W Burgess Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 25163 W Burgess Ln is pet friendly.
Does 25163 W Burgess Ln offer parking?
Yes, 25163 W Burgess Ln offers parking.
Does 25163 W Burgess Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25163 W Burgess Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25163 W Burgess Ln have a pool?
No, 25163 W Burgess Ln does not have a pool.
Does 25163 W Burgess Ln have accessible units?
No, 25163 W Burgess Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 25163 W Burgess Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25163 W Burgess Ln has units with dishwashers.
