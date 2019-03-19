All apartments in Buckeye
24780 W DOVE TRAIL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24780 W DOVE TRAIL

24780 West Dove Trail · No Longer Available
Location

24780 West Dove Trail, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46e814a02e ----
***Wonderful 4 bed 2 bath home in a great location in Buckeye** Very open layout with a large kitchen with all the appliances and an island that separates the dining area, leading into the kitchen. Large master suite with separate shower and soaking tub and walk in closet. ceiling fans throughout with carpet in all the right areas. Nice sized yard with a covered patio and large dance floor style tiled area.

2 Bath
4 Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

