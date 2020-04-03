All apartments in Buckeye
23790 W HARRISON Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

23790 W HARRISON Drive

23790 West Harrison Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23790 West Harrison Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Watson Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
Beautiful home in Watson Estates. Formal living and dining rooms, family room plus den, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! Kitchen with large island, pantry and plenty of cabinetry. Master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Guest bath with double sink vanity. 2 car garage with epoxy coating. Beautiful backyard with a putting green! This is a must see. Applicant to verify all pertinent facts/figures. Application must be completed in its entirely. Also need last months pay stubs & copy of applicants drivers lic.( front and back) Assistive animals only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23790 W HARRISON Drive have any available units?
23790 W HARRISON Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23790 W HARRISON Drive have?
Some of 23790 W HARRISON Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23790 W HARRISON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23790 W HARRISON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23790 W HARRISON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23790 W HARRISON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 23790 W HARRISON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23790 W HARRISON Drive does offer parking.
Does 23790 W HARRISON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23790 W HARRISON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23790 W HARRISON Drive have a pool?
No, 23790 W HARRISON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23790 W HARRISON Drive have accessible units?
No, 23790 W HARRISON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23790 W HARRISON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23790 W HARRISON Drive has units with dishwashers.
