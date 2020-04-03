23790 W HARRISON Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking putting green garage

Beautiful home in Watson Estates. Formal living and dining rooms, family room plus den, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! Kitchen with large island, pantry and plenty of cabinetry. Master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Guest bath with double sink vanity. 2 car garage with epoxy coating. Beautiful backyard with a putting green! This is a must see. Applicant to verify all pertinent facts/figures. Application must be completed in its entirely. Also need last months pay stubs & copy of applicants drivers lic.( front and back) Assistive animals only.