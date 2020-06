23261 W LASSO Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

FOR 55+ ACTIVE ADULTS**THIS HOME HAS DESERT FRONT AND BACK FOR EASY CARE** VAULTED CEILINGS AND OPEN ARCHES**ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED**ALLOW THE TILED FOYER TO DRAW YOU IN**BREAKFAST ROOM TO FRONT OF HOME WITH LOVELY BAY WINDOW AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS**MASTER SUITE IS HUGE WITH VAULTED CEILING, BAY WINDOW, FABULOUS BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB, PLUS A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET***3RD BDRM, OFFICE OR DEN**LOW E WINDOWS**LOTS OF CEILING FANS**NEUTRAL COLORS-CARPET AND TILE**FLAGSTONE EXTENDED PATIO TO WHERE NATIVE PLANTS AND HUMMINGBIRDS SHARE YOUR RETREAT**THERE IS AN ARROYO DIRECTLY BEHIND AND A STRATEGIC BERM FRAMING YOUR VIEWS OF ARIZONA'S MAGNIFICENT SUNSETS FROM YOUR W FACING EXPANSIVE PATIO AREA, AND SUNDANCE PUBLIC GOLF COURSE***EXTENDED GARAGE FOR LONGER VEHICLES, STORAGE.