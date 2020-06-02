22526 W Mohave St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

*** AVAILABLE 6/15/20 ***

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 Car Garage home located on a corner lot. Features a good size kitchen with built in microwave and a pantry. Great views from the dining room windows, Oversized living room leads out to the paved patio. Laundry room located near garage entry, two spacious linen closets and spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Just minutes away from parks, schools, shopping and easy access to the freeway. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent

*** AVAILABLE 6/15/20 ***