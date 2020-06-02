All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

22526 W Mohave St

22526 West Mohave Street · No Longer Available
Location

22526 West Mohave Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** AVAILABLE 6/15/20 ***
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 Car Garage home located on a corner lot. Features a good size kitchen with built in microwave and a pantry. Great views from the dining room windows, Oversized living room leads out to the paved patio. Laundry room located near garage entry, two spacious linen closets and spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Just minutes away from parks, schools, shopping and easy access to the freeway. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent
*** AVAILABLE 6/15/20 ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22526 W Mohave St have any available units?
22526 W Mohave St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22526 W Mohave St have?
Some of 22526 W Mohave St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22526 W Mohave St currently offering any rent specials?
22526 W Mohave St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22526 W Mohave St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22526 W Mohave St is pet friendly.
Does 22526 W Mohave St offer parking?
Yes, 22526 W Mohave St offers parking.
Does 22526 W Mohave St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22526 W Mohave St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22526 W Mohave St have a pool?
No, 22526 W Mohave St does not have a pool.
Does 22526 W Mohave St have accessible units?
No, 22526 W Mohave St does not have accessible units.
Does 22526 W Mohave St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22526 W Mohave St has units with dishwashers.
