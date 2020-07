Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available date is 05/01/19.This immaculate single story 2 bedroom, 1.75 baths, 1,851 sqft, 2 car garage home is FULLY FURNISHED. Included: bedding, all appliances, gas stove, washer/dryer. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, backsplash, plantation shutters. Fenced backyard plus gas outdoor fireplace. Short distance to most of the popular Del Webb amenities, come join in on the resort style living & fund. A must see!!!