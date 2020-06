Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home is ready for your family to call home. A den, loft and oversized yard complete this home. With Master Bed, Bath and Den downstairs, loft and 4 bedrooms upstairs .Enjoy beautiful sunsets and mountain views from the front patio and cool evenings on the extended paver patio in back. Walk in pantry, Eat in Kitchen, Breakfast Bar and more...will not disappoint