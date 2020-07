Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED ROW HOME JUST DOWN THE STREET FROM THE RAVEN GOLF COURSE AND MAIN STREET SHOPPING. THIS HOME HAS A NEWLY REFURBISHED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. VERY CLEAN HOUSE WITH FRESH PAINT, FLOORING, TILE AND CARPET. THIS IS A CAN'T MISS LOCATION.



*** AVAILABLE 6/3/20***