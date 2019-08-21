All apartments in Buckeye
21118 W Prospector Way

21118 West Prospector Way · No Longer Available
Location

21118 West Prospector Way, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
***Available 10/4/19*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*Unfurnished*No Short-Term Leasing***Main Street District" most sought after area, close to everything that Verrado offers! Beautifully maintained spacious home, move-in ready on a corner lot. Vaulted ceilings with a large master bedroom and generous walk-in closets. Kitchen opens to great family room plus den/office up front and bonus room off the kitchen. Backyard was completely landscaped with a unique water feature. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21118 W Prospector Way have any available units?
21118 W Prospector Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21118 W Prospector Way have?
Some of 21118 W Prospector Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21118 W Prospector Way currently offering any rent specials?
21118 W Prospector Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21118 W Prospector Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 21118 W Prospector Way is pet friendly.
Does 21118 W Prospector Way offer parking?
No, 21118 W Prospector Way does not offer parking.
Does 21118 W Prospector Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21118 W Prospector Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21118 W Prospector Way have a pool?
Yes, 21118 W Prospector Way has a pool.
Does 21118 W Prospector Way have accessible units?
No, 21118 W Prospector Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21118 W Prospector Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21118 W Prospector Way has units with dishwashers.
