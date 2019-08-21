21118 W Prospector Way

Amenities
***Available 10/4/19*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*Unfurnished*No Short-Term Leasing***Main Street District" most sought after area, close to everything that Verrado offers! Beautifully maintained spacious home, move-in ready on a corner lot. Vaulted ceilings with a large master bedroom and generous walk-in closets. Kitchen opens to great family room plus den/office up front and bonus room off the kitchen. Backyard was completely landscaped with a unique water feature. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.