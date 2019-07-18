21054 W Saide Ct

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e795efc069 ---- Come see this gorgeous home in Verado which has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a den, split floor plan and open concept. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, glass back splash, custom pendant lights and granite counter tops. Master bedroom has separate tub and shower, plus a walk-in closet. 18x18 tile in all the right places and real hardwood floors, with epoxy floors in the garage. THE BACKYARD IS A MUST SEE!! Relax by the beautiful brand new sparkling heated pool with travertine stone surrounding it. The community of Verrado has A schools and amenities, including The Verrado Golf Course, walking paths, plus heated pools.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, NO PETS, City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage Pool