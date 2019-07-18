All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 21054 W Saide Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
21054 W Saide Ct
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:28 PM

21054 W Saide Ct

21054 West Saide Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21054 West Saide Court, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e795efc069 ---- Come see this gorgeous home in Verado which has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a den, split floor plan and open concept. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, glass back splash, custom pendant lights and granite counter tops. Master bedroom has separate tub and shower, plus a walk-in closet. 18x18 tile in all the right places and real hardwood floors, with epoxy floors in the garage. THE BACKYARD IS A MUST SEE!! Relax by the beautiful brand new sparkling heated pool with travertine stone surrounding it. The community of Verrado has A schools and amenities, including The Verrado Golf Course, walking paths, plus heated pools.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, NO PETS, City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21054 W Saide Ct have any available units?
21054 W Saide Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21054 W Saide Ct have?
Some of 21054 W Saide Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21054 W Saide Ct currently offering any rent specials?
21054 W Saide Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21054 W Saide Ct pet-friendly?
No, 21054 W Saide Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 21054 W Saide Ct offer parking?
Yes, 21054 W Saide Ct offers parking.
Does 21054 W Saide Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21054 W Saide Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21054 W Saide Ct have a pool?
Yes, 21054 W Saide Ct has a pool.
Does 21054 W Saide Ct have accessible units?
No, 21054 W Saide Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 21054 W Saide Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 21054 W Saide Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College