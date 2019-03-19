All apartments in Buckeye
21040 West Park Meadows Drive
21040 West Park Meadows Drive

21040 North Park Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21040 North Park Meadows Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
This pristine well-maintained family home in Verrado is something you don't want to miss. The backyard is meticulously landscaped and perfect for entertaining friends and family with the built-in BBQ grill, outdoor fireplace, TV hook-up, artificial grass, and outdoor patio speakers. Inside the home has diagonally placed tile &amp;amp; wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, staggered cabinets with 4'' crown molding in the kitchen, neutral two-toned paint throughout home, crown molding in entry way, family/dining, and master bedrooms, and high quality surround sound in family room. Plantation shutters installed throughout the home. The master suite has custom wood flooring and a large bay window. The three car garage has professional grade epoxy flooring and overhead garage storage racks. Home has a new water softener and R/O system. This home will be available for move in 1/1/2019 and can be left furnished (terms will be discussed).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

