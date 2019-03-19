21040 West Park Meadows Drive

Amenities

This pristine well-maintained family home in Verrado is something you don't want to miss. The backyard is meticulously landscaped and perfect for entertaining friends and family with the built-in BBQ grill, outdoor fireplace, TV hook-up, artificial grass, and outdoor patio speakers. Inside the home has diagonally placed tile &amp; wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, staggered cabinets with 4'' crown molding in the kitchen, neutral two-toned paint throughout home, crown molding in entry way, family/dining, and master bedrooms, and high quality surround sound in family room. Plantation shutters installed throughout the home. The master suite has custom wood flooring and a large bay window. The three car garage has professional grade epoxy flooring and overhead garage storage racks. Home has a new water softener and R/O system. This home will be available for move in 1/1/2019 and can be left furnished (terms will be discussed).