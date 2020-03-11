21008 W WHITE ROCK Road

Amenities

Welcome Home! Don't miss this charming 2 bedroom/ 2 bath by Pulte Homes. The home is situated on a quaint tree lined street, around the corner from Turtle Park, the Heritage School and Swim Park. Highlights include extensive tile throughout, plantation shutters, water softener, as well as updated interior paint and carpets. Private back yard has lush mature landscape, beautiful green grass, mountain peak views and a covered patio. Verrado has 75+ parks, the Verrado Golf Course, shopping , restaurants, Main Street Town Center, Community Center/Work out Facility and 2 heated pools, Heritage Swim Park, miles of walking trails and ample opportunities for Community events.