Buckeye, AZ
21008 W WHITE ROCK Road
Last updated March 11 2020

21008 W WHITE ROCK Road

21008 West White Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

21008 West White Rock Road, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Welcome Home! Don't miss this charming 2 bedroom/ 2 bath by Pulte Homes. The home is situated on a quaint tree lined street, around the corner from Turtle Park, the Heritage School and Swim Park. Highlights include extensive tile throughout, plantation shutters, water softener, as well as updated interior paint and carpets. Private back yard has lush mature landscape, beautiful green grass, mountain peak views and a covered patio. Verrado has 75+ parks, the Verrado Golf Course, shopping , restaurants, Main Street Town Center, Community Center/Work out Facility and 2 heated pools, Heritage Swim Park, miles of walking trails and ample opportunities for Community events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road have any available units?
21008 W WHITE ROCK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road have?
Some of 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road currently offering any rent specials?
21008 W WHITE ROCK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road pet-friendly?
No, 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road offer parking?
Yes, 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road offers parking.
Does 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road have a pool?
Yes, 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road has a pool.
Does 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road have accessible units?
No, 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21008 W WHITE ROCK Road has units with dishwashers.
