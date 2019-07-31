20780 West Pasadena Avenue

Amenities

dogs allowed recently renovated pool guest suite fireplace refrigerator

Active Adult 55+ Luxury Living in Victory at Verrado!!! Available NOW!!! Stunning 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Home with Loft; Former Model Home; Never Lived In; Backyard sits on 18th Green; Pool; Outdoor Gas Fireplace; Upgraded EVERYTHING Inside; Two Bedrooms/2 Bath on First Level; Loft has its own Half Bath & Wine Fridge; Perfect for Entertaining Room or Guest Suite; Gorgeous Mountain Views; ALL the Verrado Amenities Included; ALL Appliances Included; Pool Service Included; Pest Treatment Included; Sorry NO CATS; Small Dogs Allowed Upon Approval; Don't Miss This One!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease