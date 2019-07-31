Active Adult 55+ Luxury Living in Victory at Verrado!!! Available NOW!!! Stunning 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Home with Loft; Former Model Home; Never Lived In; Backyard sits on 18th Green; Pool; Outdoor Gas Fireplace; Upgraded EVERYTHING Inside; Two Bedrooms/2 Bath on First Level; Loft has its own Half Bath & Wine Fridge; Perfect for Entertaining Room or Guest Suite; Gorgeous Mountain Views; ALL the Verrado Amenities Included; ALL Appliances Included; Pool Service Included; Pest Treatment Included; Sorry NO CATS; Small Dogs Allowed Upon Approval; Don't Miss This One!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20780 West Pasadena Avenue have any available units?
20780 West Pasadena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20780 West Pasadena Avenue have?
Some of 20780 West Pasadena Avenue's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20780 West Pasadena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20780 West Pasadena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20780 West Pasadena Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 20780 West Pasadena Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 20780 West Pasadena Avenue offer parking?
No, 20780 West Pasadena Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 20780 West Pasadena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20780 West Pasadena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20780 West Pasadena Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 20780 West Pasadena Avenue has a pool.
Does 20780 West Pasadena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20780 West Pasadena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20780 West Pasadena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20780 West Pasadena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.