Buckeye, AZ
20779 W RIDGE Road
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

20779 W RIDGE Road

20779 West Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

20779 West Ridge Road, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in VERRADO. Brand new carpeting, tile and grout cleaned & sealed, ALL new interior paint, brand new refrigerator! Kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen along with formal dining room. TWO living areas on first floor and LOFT upstairs. PLENTY of driveway space and synthetic grass in front yard for EASY care. Large front porch to enjoy the tree-lined streets. Tons of upgrades in this home including LOTS of TILE, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wrought iron staircase, double sinks and WIC in master. TOO many to list. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20779 W RIDGE Road have any available units?
20779 W RIDGE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20779 W RIDGE Road have?
Some of 20779 W RIDGE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20779 W RIDGE Road currently offering any rent specials?
20779 W RIDGE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20779 W RIDGE Road pet-friendly?
No, 20779 W RIDGE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20779 W RIDGE Road offer parking?
Yes, 20779 W RIDGE Road offers parking.
Does 20779 W RIDGE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20779 W RIDGE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20779 W RIDGE Road have a pool?
No, 20779 W RIDGE Road does not have a pool.
Does 20779 W RIDGE Road have accessible units?
No, 20779 W RIDGE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20779 W RIDGE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20779 W RIDGE Road has units with dishwashers.
