20779 W RIDGE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home in VERRADO. Brand new carpeting, tile and grout cleaned & sealed, ALL new interior paint, brand new refrigerator! Kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen along with formal dining room. TWO living areas on first floor and LOFT upstairs. PLENTY of driveway space and synthetic grass in front yard for EASY care. Large front porch to enjoy the tree-lined streets. Tons of upgrades in this home including LOTS of TILE, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wrought iron staircase, double sinks and WIC in master. TOO many to list. Must see!