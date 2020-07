Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

***Available 2/20/2020*Please, Do Not Disturb Occupants*No Short-Term Leasing***

Beautiful Verrado 3 Bed 2 Bath Home, community pool, golf course, work out facility, parks, walking trails,

near the downtown district and restaurants. This home comes with all appliances, granite counter top, kitchen

island and a walk in closet in the Master suite. This one will not last long. To apply go to www.3rdbaserealty.com

and click For Rent.