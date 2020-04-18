All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:35 AM

20505 N 260th Ln

20505 North 260th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20505 North 260th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Festival Foothills

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
***Available 4/6/2020
This amazing home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Plus a Den &/or Office space. Beautiful curb appeal, with professional landscaped backyard with pavers & built in BBQ, every room as a great amount of space, kitchen includes a pantry, and the laundry room has storage too. Nice large windows throughout this home, master has dual sinks & a large walk in shower. Contact the Agent for additional photo's. To apply go to www.3rdbaserealty.com Click For Rent.

Self touring available through Rently by calling: 888-883-1193 / Serial #819562

**NORTH OF BELL RD and WEST OF LOOP 303**
*No Short-Term Leasing***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20505 N 260th Ln have any available units?
20505 N 260th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20505 N 260th Ln have?
Some of 20505 N 260th Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20505 N 260th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
20505 N 260th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20505 N 260th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 20505 N 260th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 20505 N 260th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 20505 N 260th Ln offers parking.
Does 20505 N 260th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20505 N 260th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20505 N 260th Ln have a pool?
No, 20505 N 260th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 20505 N 260th Ln have accessible units?
No, 20505 N 260th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 20505 N 260th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20505 N 260th Ln has units with dishwashers.
