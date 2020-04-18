20505 N 260th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

***Available 4/6/2020

This amazing home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Plus a Den &/or Office space. Beautiful curb appeal, with professional landscaped backyard with pavers & built in BBQ, every room as a great amount of space, kitchen includes a pantry, and the laundry room has storage too. Nice large windows throughout this home, master has dual sinks & a large walk in shower. Contact the Agent for additional photo's. To apply go to www.3rdbaserealty.com Click For Rent.



Self touring available through Rently by calling: 888-883-1193 / Serial #819562



**NORTH OF BELL RD and WEST OF LOOP 303**

*No Short-Term Leasing***