Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available 7/8/2019*No Short-Term Leasing*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants***

Gorgeous Single Level, beautiful Tile Flooring, with an open Spacious Floor-plan. Upgraded Kitchen, Granite Counters, tons of Cabinets & Storage, Inside Laundry leads out to the Garage with Epoxy Flooring! Large, Open Family Room Leading to Private, North-Facing Backyard with no neighbors to the North. This home is BEAUTIFUL!

