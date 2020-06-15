1851 South Hilton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Welcome home to Buckeye. This spacious home was just remodeled and offers a gorgeous new kitchen with beautiful granite and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have been completely remodeled. The spacious bedrooms can accommodate king size beds. The master retreat is enormous, complete with balcony and spacious bathroom and closet. The back yard is fully landscaped and includes outdoor BBQ area, storage shed and RV gate. One Bedroom and full bath downstairs. Laundry room downstairs. Located minutes from I-10, schools, shopping and hiking.



No Pets Allowed



