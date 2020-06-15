All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 1851 South Hilton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
1851 South Hilton Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1851 South Hilton Avenue

1851 South Hilton Avenue · (602) 513-9337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1851 South Hilton Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 beds, 4 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 4 Bath · 3784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome home to Buckeye. This spacious home was just remodeled and offers a gorgeous new kitchen with beautiful granite and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have been completely remodeled. The spacious bedrooms can accommodate king size beds. The master retreat is enormous, complete with balcony and spacious bathroom and closet. The back yard is fully landscaped and includes outdoor BBQ area, storage shed and RV gate. One Bedroom and full bath downstairs. Laundry room downstairs. Located minutes from I-10, schools, shopping and hiking.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/buckeye-az?lid=12747863

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5292162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 South Hilton Avenue have any available units?
1851 South Hilton Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 1851 South Hilton Avenue have?
Some of 1851 South Hilton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 South Hilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1851 South Hilton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 South Hilton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1851 South Hilton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 1851 South Hilton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1851 South Hilton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1851 South Hilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1851 South Hilton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 South Hilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1851 South Hilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1851 South Hilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1851 South Hilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 South Hilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1851 South Hilton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1851 South Hilton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity