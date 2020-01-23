1353 S 229th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

***Available 1/20/2020*** No Short-Term Leasing, Do Not Disturb Tenants.

Single story 4 Bed 2 Bath open SPACIOUS floor plan! Over 2000 Square feet in this home, perfect size Island, lots of counter space, pantry and large Laundry Room. Home has desert front landscape, 2 Car Garage, and the backyard has a covered patio where you can relax and the yard backs to a wash. This one will not last long...Ask how to RESERVE it NOW! To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com click for rent to locate this home.