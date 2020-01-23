All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated January 23 2020

1353 S 229th Ave

1353 South 229th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1353 South 229th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***Available 1/20/2020*** No Short-Term Leasing, Do Not Disturb Tenants.
Single story 4 Bed 2 Bath open SPACIOUS floor plan! Over 2000 Square feet in this home, perfect size Island, lots of counter space, pantry and large Laundry Room. Home has desert front landscape, 2 Car Garage, and the backyard has a covered patio where you can relax and the yard backs to a wash. This one will not last long...Ask how to RESERVE it NOW! To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com click for rent to locate this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 S 229th Ave have any available units?
1353 S 229th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 1353 S 229th Ave have?
Some of 1353 S 229th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 S 229th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1353 S 229th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 S 229th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1353 S 229th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1353 S 229th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1353 S 229th Ave offers parking.
Does 1353 S 229th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 S 229th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 S 229th Ave have a pool?
No, 1353 S 229th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1353 S 229th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1353 S 229th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 S 229th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1353 S 229th Ave has units with dishwashers.
