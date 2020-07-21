43160 North Outer Banks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with amazing desert views in Anthem. House has hardwood floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, and a 2 car garage. The house is currently occupied with a tenant, but showings can be scheduled with the property manager. This house will be available for move in on September 1st. The fridge, washer, and dryer are included with the property.

The rent is $1,600 per month. The security deposit is $2,000 plus a non-refundable $250 admin fee. Pets are allowed but we do have breed restrictions. Pet rent is $20 per pet per month. There will also be additional pet security deposits.

All rent payments, lease documents, and services issues are conveniently taken care of through an online web portal.

Please do not disturb the current tenants.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.