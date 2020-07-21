All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 43160 North Outer Banks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
43160 North Outer Banks Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:55 PM

43160 North Outer Banks Drive

43160 N Outer Bank Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

43160 N Outer Bank Dr, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with amazing desert views in Anthem. House has hardwood floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, and a 2 car garage. The house is currently occupied with a tenant, but showings can be scheduled with the property manager. This house will be available for move in on September 1st. The fridge, washer, and dryer are included with the property.
The rent is $1,600 per month. The security deposit is $2,000 plus a non-refundable $250 admin fee. Pets are allowed but we do have breed restrictions. Pet rent is $20 per pet per month. There will also be additional pet security deposits.
All rent payments, lease documents, and services issues are conveniently taken care of through an online web portal.
Please do not disturb the current tenants.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43160 North Outer Banks Drive have any available units?
43160 North Outer Banks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 43160 North Outer Banks Drive have?
Some of 43160 North Outer Banks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43160 North Outer Banks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
43160 North Outer Banks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43160 North Outer Banks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 43160 North Outer Banks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 43160 North Outer Banks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 43160 North Outer Banks Drive offers parking.
Does 43160 North Outer Banks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43160 North Outer Banks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43160 North Outer Banks Drive have a pool?
No, 43160 North Outer Banks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 43160 North Outer Banks Drive have accessible units?
No, 43160 North Outer Banks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 43160 North Outer Banks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 43160 North Outer Banks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43160 North Outer Banks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 43160 North Outer Banks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College