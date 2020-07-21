40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

The popular ''Charm'' is now available for lease. This is an open floor plan which makes it great for entertaining and everyday family time. Master bedroom is split with two other good size rooms. Breakfast bar, appliances are included. Best of all, home is in walking or biking distance to elementary school. Home is in move in condition and just waiting for you. If you don't know Anthem and its amenities- you don't know what you are missing. Community has pools, workout area, schools, lots of play qrounds and so much more. Outlet stores and Walmart are close by, too. Inside of home was just painted. Sorry no cats!