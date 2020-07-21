All apartments in Anthem
40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail

40838 North Citrus Canyon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

40838 North Citrus Canyon Trail, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
The popular ''Charm'' is now available for lease. This is an open floor plan which makes it great for entertaining and everyday family time. Master bedroom is split with two other good size rooms. Breakfast bar, appliances are included. Best of all, home is in walking or biking distance to elementary school. Home is in move in condition and just waiting for you. If you don't know Anthem and its amenities- you don't know what you are missing. Community has pools, workout area, schools, lots of play qrounds and so much more. Outlet stores and Walmart are close by, too. Inside of home was just painted. Sorry no cats!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail have any available units?
40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail have?
Some of 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail currently offering any rent specials?
40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail pet-friendly?
No, 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail offer parking?
Yes, 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail offers parking.
Does 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail have a pool?
Yes, 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail has a pool.
Does 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail have accessible units?
No, 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 40838 N CITRUS CANYON Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
