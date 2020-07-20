40035 N PATRIOT Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill pet friendly

Enjoy all of the Anthem amenities within walking distance of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. 1,567 SF all on one level. Fresh paint throughout. Lots of tile in all the main living spaces and newer carpet everywhere else. Family room features a gas fireplace and wood shutters. Spacious kitchen with corian counter tops. Large master retreat with walk-in closet and separate tub/shower. Ceiling fans throughout. Backyard has it all! Built in gas BBQ grill, fire pit, large patio, view fencing, and very low maintenance landscaping. Pets negotiable (no cats). This one won't last long!