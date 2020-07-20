All apartments in Anthem
40035 N PATRIOT Way
40035 N PATRIOT Way

40035 North Patriot Way · No Longer Available
Location

40035 North Patriot Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Enjoy all of the Anthem amenities within walking distance of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. 1,567 SF all on one level. Fresh paint throughout. Lots of tile in all the main living spaces and newer carpet everywhere else. Family room features a gas fireplace and wood shutters. Spacious kitchen with corian counter tops. Large master retreat with walk-in closet and separate tub/shower. Ceiling fans throughout. Backyard has it all! Built in gas BBQ grill, fire pit, large patio, view fencing, and very low maintenance landscaping. Pets negotiable (no cats). This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40035 N PATRIOT Way have any available units?
40035 N PATRIOT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40035 N PATRIOT Way have?
Some of 40035 N PATRIOT Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40035 N PATRIOT Way currently offering any rent specials?
40035 N PATRIOT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40035 N PATRIOT Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 40035 N PATRIOT Way is pet friendly.
Does 40035 N PATRIOT Way offer parking?
Yes, 40035 N PATRIOT Way offers parking.
Does 40035 N PATRIOT Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40035 N PATRIOT Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40035 N PATRIOT Way have a pool?
No, 40035 N PATRIOT Way does not have a pool.
Does 40035 N PATRIOT Way have accessible units?
No, 40035 N PATRIOT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 40035 N PATRIOT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40035 N PATRIOT Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 40035 N PATRIOT Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 40035 N PATRIOT Way does not have units with air conditioning.
