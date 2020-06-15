42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road

Amenities

Situated on an over-sized golf course lot with natural desert wash views, this 2BR-Den-2BA home makes a fantastic vacation rental! Bright & warm, the updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, deep, farm-style stainless sink, pendant lighting over the bar-height breakfast bar & eat-in kitchen. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from this northwest-facing large & private backyard. The entertaining backyard offers a heated pool with waterfall & an in-ground spa, a gas Kiva fireplace & built-in BBQ grill! Just pack your suitcase & toothbrush to enjoy this fully-furnished home! With a 6-month minimum rental, tenant may pay to transfer Club and/or Community Center privileges to tenant at a cost of $350 and/or $75 respectively.