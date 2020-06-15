All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road

42128 North Anthem Springs Road · (602) 677-4130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

42128 North Anthem Springs Road, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Situated on an over-sized golf course lot with natural desert wash views, this 2BR-Den-2BA home makes a fantastic vacation rental! Bright & warm, the updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, deep, farm-style stainless sink, pendant lighting over the bar-height breakfast bar & eat-in kitchen. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from this northwest-facing large & private backyard. The entertaining backyard offers a heated pool with waterfall & an in-ground spa, a gas Kiva fireplace & built-in BBQ grill! Just pack your suitcase & toothbrush to enjoy this fully-furnished home! With a 6-month minimum rental, tenant may pay to transfer Club and/or Community Center privileges to tenant at a cost of $350 and/or $75 respectively.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road have any available units?
42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road have?
Some of 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road does offer parking.
Does 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road have a pool?
Yes, 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road has a pool.
Does 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with BalconyAnthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity