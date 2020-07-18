Rent Calculator
All apartments in Rogers
Find more places like 913 LaFayette ST.
913 LaFayette ST
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM
913 LaFayette ST
913 Lafayette Street
No Longer Available
Location
913 Lafayette Street, Rogers, AR 72758
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lawn care provided. Additional $25 / month for 6 month lease term.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 913 LaFayette ST have any available units?
913 LaFayette ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rogers, AR
.
How much is rent in Rogers, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rogers Rent Report
.
Is 913 LaFayette ST currently offering any rent specials?
913 LaFayette ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 LaFayette ST pet-friendly?
No, 913 LaFayette ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rogers
.
Does 913 LaFayette ST offer parking?
Yes, 913 LaFayette ST offers parking.
Does 913 LaFayette ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 LaFayette ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 LaFayette ST have a pool?
No, 913 LaFayette ST does not have a pool.
Does 913 LaFayette ST have accessible units?
No, 913 LaFayette ST does not have accessible units.
Does 913 LaFayette ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 LaFayette ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 LaFayette ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 LaFayette ST does not have units with air conditioning.
