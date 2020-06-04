Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rogers
Find more places like 817 Kara LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rogers, AR
/
817 Kara LN
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
817 Kara LN
817 East Kara Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rogers
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
817 East Kara Lane, Rogers, AR 72758
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage just minutes from town and shopping. Open living, tile flooring through out, & large fenced yard for privacy. Pets negotiable with additional deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 817 Kara LN have any available units?
817 Kara LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rogers, AR
.
How much is rent in Rogers, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rogers Rent Report
.
What amenities does 817 Kara LN have?
Some of 817 Kara LN's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 817 Kara LN currently offering any rent specials?
817 Kara LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Kara LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Kara LN is pet friendly.
Does 817 Kara LN offer parking?
Yes, 817 Kara LN offers parking.
Does 817 Kara LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Kara LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Kara LN have a pool?
No, 817 Kara LN does not have a pool.
Does 817 Kara LN have accessible units?
No, 817 Kara LN does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Kara LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Kara LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd
Rogers, AR 72758
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd
Rogers, AR 72758
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd
Rogers, AR 72758
Similar Pages
Rogers 1 Bedrooms
Rogers 2 Bedrooms
Rogers Apartments with Balconies
Rogers Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rogers Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fayetteville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Springdale, AR
Joplin, MO
Carthage, MO
Centerton, AR
Johnson, AR
Lowell, AR
Prairie Grove, AR
Farmington, AR
Siloam Springs, AR
Bella Vista, AR
Gravette, AR
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Arkansas
Missouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College