176 Apartments for rent in Hillcrest, Little Rock, AR
Oakwood Place
25 Oakwood Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
Are you looking for a great price in the perfect location? Come home to Oakwood Place. We are convenient to downtown and the Riverdale area. We have a sparkling pool, fully equipped kitchens and accept pets of all sizes.
708 Rose Street
708 North Rose Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
This is a really nice, large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Close to dining, shopping, UAMS, and entertainment. Central Heat and Air. Pretty hardwood floors. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher are provided. Tenant pays electricity.
5716 C Street
5716 C Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK*CHARMING HOME IN THE FAUSETTS NEIGHBORHOOD! This Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Features Nice Wood Floors Throughout, Gas Range, Dishwasher/Disposal, and Washer/Dryer Hookups! BRAND NEW AC UNIT WAS INSTALLED IN JUNE 2020!!! DIRECTIONS:
306 Rose Street
306 North Rose Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
790 sqft
This cute two-bedroom house in Hillcrest is within walking distance of UAMS. It has a one-car garage, fenced yard, and a small patio in the back.
211 1/2 N Spruce Street
211 1/2 N Spruce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
450 sqft
Quaint studio garage apartment located in Hillcrest. Full kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, and gas range. Full bathroom with tub. Shared backyard and driveway. Near UAMS. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
211 North Spruce Street - 1/2
211 North Spruce Street, Little Rock, AR
Studio
$650
450 sqft
Quaint studio garage apartment located in Hillcrest. Full kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, and gas range. Full bathroom with tub. Shared backyard and driveway. Near UAMS. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
5518 A Street
5518 A Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$630
700 sqft
This apartment has been totally remodeled. It has 1 bedroom and 1 bath. New remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and black appliances. Bathroom has new granite counter top on the vanity.
204 N Fillmore Street
204 North Filmore Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$475
550 sqft
Located near Markham St. and University Ave. across from St.
214 N Fillmore Street
214 North Filmore Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$550
750 sqft
This community sits in a quiet setting and is located just a few blocks away from shopping, hospital and restaurants. The apartments feature fully furnished kitchens, large living area with eat in kitchen.
220 N Monroe Street
220 North Monroe Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$925
1125 sqft
Coming Available July 1st! This two bedroom and one bath home located in the Hillcrest Neighborhood has hardwood floors throughout and a kitchen with refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer is provided. Fenced Yard.
3011 W Markham
3011 West Markham Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Gorgeous Stifft Station apartment for rent! Recently renovated with granite countertops, pendant lighting, kitchen island with beverage cooler, exposed brick, fireplace, claw foot tub and much more! Located on top of a commercial office building
811 N Grant
811 Grant Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
811 N Grant is a 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome in Hillcrest with private patio, hardwood floors/carpet throughout, washer and dryer connections, and updated kitchen.
4118 B Street
4118 B Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1695 sqft
This classic three bedroom Hillcrest home sits on a hill with a wrap-around front porch. It has off-street parking, with a pad in front & in the rear off the alley.
623 N Pierce St.
623 North Pierce Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
623 N Pierce St., Little Rock AR 72205 - Wonderfully updated 2br 2ba in Hillcrest - Real Property Management Central AR.
115 N. Taylor - 508
115 North Taylor Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
547 sqft
One bedroom / one bath unit. Kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and microwave. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic TV, and wifi! Tenant only pays electric. Application fee is $35 per adult. Limit of two people per unit.
200 N Fillmore Street
200 North Filmore Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$475
550 sqft
Tiki Apartments features one bedroom/one bath, furnished kitchen, private patio with storage. This community is located within walking distance, a couple of minutes from St. Vincent Hospital off Markham.
4507 Woodlawn Drive
4507 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$895
800 sqft
This apartment, located one block from many shops and restaurants on Kavanaugh Blvd, features one bedroom and one bathroom, extra room that can be used for a dining room or office, hardwood floors throughout the property, furnished kitchen with
4900 Lee Ave.
4900 Lee Avenue, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1475 sqft
4900 E Lee Ave., Little Rock AR 72205 - Large 2br 2ba home near UAMS w/many updates - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website .rpmcentralar.
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$690
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
508 South Valentine St.
508 South Valentine Street, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1725 sqft
508 S Valentine St., Little Rock AR 72205 - 3 or 4 bedroom 2ba near UAMS - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.
717 Appianway St
717 Appianway Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Your Diamond In The Rock *Professionally Cleaned* - Property Id: 306238 Your home is located in an up and coming neighborhood of Capitol View - Stifft Station. With our total remodel now complete, its truly a Diamond in the Rough.